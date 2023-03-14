Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A wet, atmospheric river-driven storm will push into the region overnight and bring rain and snow through Wednesday. Expect high snow levels, and local flooding is possible. Rivers will also rise considerably. Colder, quieter weather will return Wednesday afternoon through Friday. A weak system is possible this weekend, with a stronger one early next week. Stay tuned and be prepared! -Jeff

