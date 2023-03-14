NDOT approves contract for project to widen Pyramid Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Transportation Board has approved a contract for a two-year Nevada Department of Transportation project to upgrade two and a half miles of Pyramid Highway.

Granite Construction Company was selected as contractor for the approximately $58 million project to widen and improve the highway. About 50,000 drivers travel on the road each day.

The project includes expanding Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Alto Parkway from four lanes to six. The road will be rebuilt from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive. A new shared use path will be built from Queen Way to Golden View Drive. New medians, lighting, and traffic signals will also be installed.

Construction is expected to begin in May and last for two years. Intermittent overnight lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays will be in effect throughout the project. There will also be brief intersection closures beginning this spring. Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime hours. Speed limits will be reduced in work areas.

A public meeting will be held in April to provide community members additional construction information.

