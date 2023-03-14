Local roofers offer safety tips

The rain and snow can be tough on local roofs.
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rain and snow can have a big impact on your home, especially on your roof.

Mills Roofing says all their crews are working in the Truckee area. They’ve got a tall task, as the area is dealing with several feet of snow. They’re very busy because of it and are now booked at least three weeks out. That means you could be stuck with a good amount of weight on your roof.

If you feel like it’s something you need to take care of yourself, Mills’ has some tips.

“We’re getting to the point to where roofs can actually avalanche on their own and you have to be careful you’re not in front of the load,” said Brad Mills, owner of Mills Roofing. “Never address it from the front. Always make sure you’re on top of the snow and you’re moving it away and always make sure you’re harnessed in, because you don’t want to go off the roof with the snow.”

Mills also said because of the intense mixture of snow and rain we’ve seen, snow is more compacted and heavier, even though it may not look like it.

“We started out with a lot of rain and snow in December and January and that has compressed and has frozen solid after it got cold,” said Mills. “Now over the last two weeks, what’s happened is we’ve had six to eight feet of light snow and now we’re getting 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 inches of light rain. What that’s doing is compressing that snow layer on top of the other snow later and adding additional weight.”

Signs to be on the lookout for are jammed doors and windows that won’t open. You can find more information on Mills Roofing here. They’re also hiring because of the increased workload. You can apply here.

