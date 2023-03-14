Lemmon Drive motorcycle crash under investigation

A motorcycle crash is investigated on Lemmon Drive in Reno, Nev. on Mar. 13, 2023.
A motorcycle crash is investigated on Lemmon Drive in Reno, Nev. on Mar. 13, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Lemmon Drive near U.S. 395 Monday night.

The crash was witnessed by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to an unrelated call.

Two other motorcycles were seeing leaving the area.

The crash was within the Reno city limits, so the crash is being investigated by the Reno Police Departmet.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Guardrail repair will cause traffic delays in Reno
A traffic light at McCarran and Longley was temporarily disabled after a crash Sunday night
Crash at McCarran and Longley temporarily disables traffic light
Fatal Crash
Gardnerville crash kills 1; hospitalizes another
RPD says impairment was a factor in these crashes
Impairment a factor in two morning crashes