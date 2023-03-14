Lemmon Drive motorcycle crash under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Lemmon Drive near U.S. 395 Monday night.

The crash was witnessed by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to an unrelated call.

Two other motorcycles were seeing leaving the area.

The crash was within the Reno city limits, so the crash is being investigated by the Reno Police Departmet.

