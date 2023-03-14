KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes St. Patrick’s Day inspired Irish eggs and ham

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When you think of Irish food, you probably think of corn beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie or some kind of stew. However, this week’s KOLO Cooks is all about making the perfect Irish breakfast. Joining Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is Randal Randal from Roselee Wood Working who handmakes beautiful, custom charcuterie boards and tables. This week the pair demonstrated how to make Irish eggs and ham.

Ingredients:

Cabbage

1 apple (diced)

1/4 and 1/8 cup of white wine

1/8 cup of vinegar (halved)

Ham

1/2 onion (slivered)

5 small potatoes (cooked)

Olive oil

Thyme

Eggs

1 shallow (diced)

3T ground mustard

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

For the cabbage slaw, add 5 whole leaves, apple, 1/4 cup of white wine, 1/8 cup vinegar, salt and pepper into a pan and braise. When tender, pull from heat and set aside. Cook 1/2 of a slivered onion until translucent. Sear ham in onions and set aside. Heat up oil in another pan, get it really hot. Add cooked potatoes to the pan and SMASH! Add thyme, salt and pepper to taste; set potatoes aside. For the sauce, cook shallot in 1/8 cup of white wine. Reduce by half, add mustard and cream. Heat and stir until thick. Cook eggs as you like. To serve, place eggs on top of potatoes and the sauce over top the ham. And place the cabbage slaw on the side. And voila! You have a delicious base to start your St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

