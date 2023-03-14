Join United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada for St. Patrick’s Day concert benefiting people with disabilities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada (UCP) proudly presents A Concert in the Parking Lot Saturday, March 18.

CEO and President, Jill Hemenway, and team member Vickie Nunez, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to support the cause.

Admission is free, but all the money raised via raffles and the silent auction will support individuals with disabilities right here in Nevada. Along with live music, there will also be vendors, shopping and lots of food.

Come on out to UCP Thrift Store parking lot (2350 Oddie Blvd., Sparks) Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

