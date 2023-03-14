It’s Children’s Week at the Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s been billed children’s week at the legislature. Committee hearings on topics like education and school safety are on the schedule.

There will also be a lot of face time with individual lawmakers but they will be hearing from more than the usual lobbyists. The week has also drawn a crowd of parents and their kids.

“It is so important that our policy makers see the youths and the families in the building and they hear their voices for themselves on what they want their communities to look like,” said Amanda Haboush-Deloye.

A lot of those conversations will be about resources and one of the participating organizations isusing the occasion to roll out a new program to help young families access child care and a lot more.

“It’s a new program and it’s a new project,” said Kim Young, the CEO at The Chil;dren’s Cabinet, “and it’s a way to help familes figure out what they need for their kids for early childhood education services.”

The Nevada Child Care Fund was established with federal covid relief grants. It can help parents find and--in some cases--help pay for child care as well as provide general parenting information and guidance. You’ll find more information at www.nevadachildcarefund.org.

Each day this week will have a different focus. Today’s topic of children’s week at the legislature was education. Yomorrow it’s mental wellness, followed by physical health and afety.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.