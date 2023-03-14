Former Sparks fire chief rejects settlement offer

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson has rejected a settlement offer over his firing. Monday the City County voted to reject Lawson’s offer of a $170,000 settlement and approved a counteroffer of $100,000.

In a statement Tuesday, Lawson’s attorney said, “Mark Lawson was hopeful we could reach a reasonable compromise based on the contract he signed with the City, as well as the egregious and defamatory conduct of the City Manager. His last, best, and final settlement demand was a good faith effort to spare everyone - especially the citizens of the City of Sparks - the acrimony, time, expense, and uncertainties of litigation. Unfortunately, it appears the Sparks City Council was not interested in a fair resolution of Mr. Lawson’s case. Now, the City of Sparks and the City Manager will need to be held accountable by a court for what they have done to Mr. Lawson.”

Lawson was fired in December after city officials learned about the filing of felony drug charges tied to the alleged sale of steroids.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.