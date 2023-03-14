Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day activities

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Patrick’s Day is a popular drinking holiday, but there are lots of fun, creative and kid-friendly ways to celebrate with the whole family.

Kacey Queen, co-founder of Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break to share a whole list of way you can incorporate the luck of the Irish into your family time. From Irish foods to going all out in green for a fun family outing to simply watching Irish-inspired movies, Nevada Moms has a bunch of creative ideas for St. Patrick’s Day.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

