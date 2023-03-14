Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles in south Reno Monday night. It happened at around 7:45 p.m. on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway.

Nevada State Police say a person was standing in the road and was struck by a northbound vehicle. After the first collision, the pedestrian was hit by about a half dozen more vehicles. That person was declared dead at the scene.

It’s unclear why the pedestrian was in the road. Troopers said the drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound S. Virginia Street was closed while troopers investigated the scene.

