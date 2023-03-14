9-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while watching ‘Spongebob’

SirArmani Iyair Clark was hit and killed by a stray bullet while watching cartoons at home.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Parents in Las Vegas are mourning the loss of their 9-year-old son, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet while watching “Spongebob Squarepants” last week.

Justine Tate and her family are staying with friends, unable to go back to the apartment where their son, SirArmani Clark, lost his life. Her 6-year-old son, Honor Tate, was also shot in the leg by the same bullet.

“If I could have took that bullet for them, I would have. I would rather them live without a mommy than to lose their life,” Justine Tate told KVVU.

Justine Tate said SirArmani and his brother were watching cartoons while sitting on a couch in the living room when the bullet came through the wall.

“We hop up out of bed, we run into the living room. We heard Honor whimper. No sound from Armani … He doesn’t say anything. All I can visual (sic) at this point is my baby’s head dropping and falling to the side,” Justine Tate said.

The couple said SirArmani was athletic and very talented.

“Armani was the best. He left an imprint on everyone,” Justine Tate said. “He was the football star of the family. When I tell you that boy can throw a football better than his mommy, OK, and I can throw a football.”

The family was just moving to Vegas from Reno for Justine’s job. Justine Tate said she knows her 6-year-old will never be the same without his big brother.

“He is so traumatized. He doesn’t want to leave the house … yesterday when I went to clean his wounds he immediately was like, ‘Mama, I want Armani,’” Justine said.

Sirarmani’s parents know they can never get their baby back and now want justice.

The family was told the Las Vegas Metro Police made an arrest on Thursday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up for SirArmani’s final expenses, as well as to help Honor’s recovery.

