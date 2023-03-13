Wolf Pack men’s basketball team earns final spot in NCAA Tournament field

3-12-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:53 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - For the 10th time in program history, the University of Nevada men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Nevada (22-10, 12-6) received the No. 11 seed in the West Region, as announced Sunday afternoon on the NCAA Selection Show. The Pack is slated to take on Arizona State on Wednesday, March 15 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

If Nevada defeats Arizona State, the Pack will head to Denver, Colorado to take on No. 6 seed TCU.

The Pack had an exceptional season, producing an overall record of 22-10, including a mark of 12-6 in Mountain West play. Nevada went 14-1 on their home court, earning two victories against AP-Top 25 opponents.

The selection marks the Pack’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and will signify Head Coach Steve Alford’s 12th career appearance in the tournament.

Nevada holds an all-time record of 6-9 in the NCAA Tournament with two Sweet Sixteen appearances (2004, 2018).

Alford is 11-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen four different times (1999, 2014, 2015, 2017).

