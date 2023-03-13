What to know ahead of the next strong storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the lull in precipitation, this is the ideal time to make sure neighborhood gutters are clear from debris. We will be seeing continuous rainfall starting tomorrow morning, so it’s recommended to check ditches and culverts on or around your property.

Remove any debris immediately, even a small object can cause a backup and overwhelm ditches. Never walk or bike through rising flood waters.

During high-wind advisories, it is recommended to secure loose objects.

The City of Reno advises don’t go watch rising creeks and flood water, it’s not safe. Keep neighborhood storm drains clear of leaves.

If you notice flooding on roadways in Washoe County call them at 311.

Storm drains that need some attention can be reported to Reno Direct at (775)352-4249

You can always stay up to date on road conditions by calling NDOT at 511

Look out for downed trees If you see any powerlines that are down call NV energy at (775) 834-4444

For more on recommendations for flooding safety, click here.

Additional emergency numbers.

