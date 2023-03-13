What to know ahead of the next strong storm

Tips from the City of Reno about drains and gutters.
Tips from the City of Reno about drains and gutters.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the lull in precipitation, this is the ideal time to make sure neighborhood gutters are clear from debris. We will be seeing continuous rainfall starting tomorrow morning, so it’s recommended to check ditches and culverts on or around your property.

Remove any debris immediately, even a small object can cause a backup and overwhelm ditches. Never walk or bike through rising flood waters.

During high-wind advisories, it is recommended to secure loose objects.

The City of Reno advises don’t go watch rising creeks and flood water, it’s not safe. Keep neighborhood storm drains clear of leaves.

If you notice flooding on roadways in Washoe County call them at 311.

Storm drains that need some attention can be reported to Reno Direct at (775)352-4249

You can always stay up to date on road conditions by calling NDOT at 511

Look out for downed trees If you see any powerlines that are down call NV energy at (775) 834-4444

For more on recommendations for flooding safety, click here.

Additional emergency numbers.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Is this series of winter storms enough to help the drought?
National Weather Service shares if these storm events impact the drought
Nevada's 13-18 campaign in 2021-22 was just Steve Alford's third losing season in 27 years as a...
Wolf Pack men’s basketball team earns final spot in NCAA Tournament field
Nevada men's basketball team reacts to NCAA Tournament berth
Nevada men's basketball team reacts to NCAA Tournament berth