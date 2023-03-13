Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.(KVOE)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A train derailed in Lyon County on Monday, police said.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near U.S. 95 at Buckland’s Station. Union Pacific reported the derailment to LCSO at 2:10 p.m.

Police say there were no injuries, but four cars were derailed that were carrying cornmeal and grain.

They say there is no hazmat situation, no threat to public, and no roads affected. Union Pacific is on scene.

