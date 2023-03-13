Silver & Blue Outfitters prepares for NCAA Tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

Players, fans, and businesses are all very happy about that news, especially Silver and Blue Outfitters located across the street from Lawlor Events Center.

“Gamedays here just have an energy about it. There is nothing like it,” said Owner Mark Glodowski, who says he’s excited about their opportunity as the first four games will have everyone’s eyes on them being played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you want some pack March Madness gear, you can get it now online or Tuesday at their North Virginia Street location, where plenty of fans are expected over the next few days.

Nevada is taking on Arizona State Wednesday at 6 p.m. which is being broadcast on TRU TV. We will have coverage leading up to the game and should the team advance live from the tournament site.

The game is expected to be close, with Nevada a two point underdog going in.

