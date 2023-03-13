The Road Ahead: RIDE FREE on St. Patrick’s Day

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is providing free transit service on St. Patrick’s Day to encourage people to celebrate responsibly. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Take transit for free and help keep our roads and crosswalks safe for everyone on St. Patrick’s Day. No fares, no coupons; simply hop on and take a seat for free.

Keep in mind, not all locations are served by transit. As you’re making your St. Patrick’s Day plans, visit rtcwashoe.com to check route and schedule information.

Additionally, the RTC and City of Reno Vice Mayor/RTC Commissioner Devon Reese are sponsoring free St. Patrick’s Day rides on Pineapple Pedicabs to help people navigate Downtown and Midtown Reno safely.

The RTC supports the goal of Vision Zero Truckee Meadows to reach zero pedestrian fatalities, because even one life lost is unacceptable. For safety tips, please visit VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com.

