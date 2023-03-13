Rainbows in Fernley a year after the disappearance of Naomi Irion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday marked one year since Naomi Irion was kidnapped at a Walmart in Fernley. Art has long been commonplace in the small Northern Nevada town, but in remembrance of Irion, you’ll now find an overabundance rainbows.

“Naomi loved rainbows,” said Casey Valley, Irion’s brother. “She had rainbow everything. She was part of the LGBTQ community and she was an activist and she really embraces the rainbow part of that as part of her whole identity.”

Seeing these rainbows throughout the community has had a big impact on Irion and his family family.

“It’s like there’s a little piece of Naomi in every single mural here,” said Valley. “It’s so much support that we’ve had from this community and that’s just a symbol of it.”

While life carried on normally in Fernley, Irion’s family spent the day at the memorial where she was found.

“We just talked about memories and things that she liked and just talked about Naomi and how she was.”

They’re also raising funds for Lyon County Search and Rescue, who they say helped them out during a really tough time.

“They do a lot of good work and they need support. So we’re gonna support them the best they can.”

For Valley, the hardest part has been how slowly the trial of Troy Driver has been moving.

“Waiting for justice is agonizing. This is the way things go.”

Driver recently pled not guilty to Irion’s murder and waived his right to a speedy trial.

“To me it seemed like he was having a hard time saying it, you know? So we’ll see how the trial unfolds.”

Driver is due again in court on May 26th for a status hearing.

Irion’s family says you can donate to their Go Fund Me, wear your rainbow clothing, and use the Justice for Naomi Irion hashtag on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.