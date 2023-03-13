QB Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to deal with Raiders, source says

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Garappolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

Garappolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Before that, he played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders coach.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.(AP) -

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

