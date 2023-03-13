NSHE adopts blind hiring, urges Legislature to recognize Juneteenth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Higher Education Board has adopted blind hiring practices and urged the Legislature to adopt Juneteenth as a paid state holiday.

The moves came as part of their Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity measures, the committee said.

Their blind hiring pilot program will block out a candidate’s personal information, which NSHE says will allow for an un-biased candidate selection.

The commission says its decision to urge the state legislature to adopt Juneteenth was a unanimous one. Their urging comes after President Biden created a national holiday for it in 2021.

“I am truly pleased to see the entire Board of Regents intentionally commit to the idea of diversity. This solidifies the commitment to examining and removing the barriers within the System,” said Laura E Perkins, Chair of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee (IDEA). “We did not do this alone this is supported by each of the institutions and their Diversity Officers, for which I am grateful. I look forward to a positive and long-lasting impact on Nevada’s System of Higher Education’s diversity efforts.”

In addition, NSHE also adopted an Equity Statement committing to diversity and inclusion and increased the number of times the committee meets from twice a year to four.

