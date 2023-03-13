National Weather Service shares if these storm events impact the drought

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Localized flooding continues to be a concern in our area. The National Weather Service Reno shares the storm event isn’t over yet. Washoe County and the City of Reno have urged members of the community to stay prepared, and NWS is voicing the same.

Amanda Young with NWS Reno mentioned,

“We should always be concerned. Flooding is what is on everyone’s mind right now, but the thing is every storm is different that comes through here.”

This weather event is playing out how they expected, a mix of rain and snow will fall in the foothills. Snow will continue to take over in the Sierras.

Young shared what these storms mean for our drought,

“This winter season has been pretty wet as compared to the last couple of years here and it definitely has put a dent in the drought at this time, but we’re still in a drought. We’re still assessing how this is going to affect us going down the road.”

After this weekend another fairly strong atmospheric river is on the way. There will be a lot of moisture in the upper elevations. NWS Reno said while this weather event compares to what we saw in 2017, every storm is different.

“Don’t make any prejudgments.” Young said, “This storm is still significant and we just need to stay prepared and keep informed.”

With these weather events, never drive through standing water. Be sure to stay up to date with current road conditions.

