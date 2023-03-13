National Weather Service shares if these storm events impact the drought

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Localized flooding continues to be a concern in our area. The National Weather Service Reno shares the storm event isn’t over yet. Washoe County and the City of Reno have urged members of the community to stay prepared, and NWS is voicing the same.

Amanda Young with NWS Reno mentioned,

“We should always be concerned. Flooding is what is on everyone’s mind right now, but the thing is every storm is different that comes through here.”

This weather event is playing out how they expected, a mix of rain and snow will fall in the foothills. Snow will continue to take over in the Sierras.

Young shared what these storms mean for our drought,

“This winter season has been pretty wet as compared to the last couple of years here and it definitely has put a dent in the drought at this time, but we’re still in a drought. We’re still assessing how this is going to affect us going down the road.”

After this weekend another fairly strong atmospheric river is on the way. There will be a lot of moisture in the upper elevations. NWS Reno said while this weather event compares to what we saw in 2017, every storm is different.

“Don’t make any prejudgments.” Young said, “This storm is still significant and we just need to stay prepared and keep informed.”

With these weather events, never drive through standing water. Be sure to stay up to date with current road conditions.

For weather updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Nevada's 13-18 campaign in 2021-22 was just Steve Alford's third losing season in 27 years as a...
Wolf Pack men’s basketball team earns final spot in NCAA Tournament field
Nevada men's basketball team reacts to NCAA Tournament berth
Nevada men's basketball team reacts to NCAA Tournament berth
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER