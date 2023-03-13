Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares perspective on making your own luck in this world

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the Monday before St. Patrick’s Day, but many of us probably wish luck was on our side every day of the year. Whether we want a little luck in winning the lottery, getting the guy/girl or maybe just hitting every green light on our way to work- luck sure comes in handy sometimes.

Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to share her perspective on if luck even exists in the world, and if so - is it possible to make our own luck?

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

