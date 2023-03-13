Lake Tahoe School District assures residents buildings are safe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Lake Tahoe Unified School District says their buildings are safe after people have expressed concern over the load roofs are carrying from heavy snowfall.

They say they appreciate people’s concerns, and that they are working with the local Emergency Operations Center and engineers to ensure the safety of students and staff inside schools.

They also say they are continuously assessing every aspect of the safety of their buildings, and that they would not put students in unsafe buildings.

They also addressed rumors of a roof collapse at South Lake Tahoe High School’s C wing. An inspection of the wing was conducted by fire personnel and a local engineer Monday morning.

Classes in that wing have been relocated to other parts of the school out of an abundance of caution.

