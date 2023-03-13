Lake Tahoe School District assures residents buildings are safe

South Lake Tahoe Unified School District
South Lake Tahoe Unified School District(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Lake Tahoe Unified School District says their buildings are safe after people have expressed concern over the load roofs are carrying from heavy snowfall.

They say they appreciate people’s concerns, and that they are working with the local Emergency Operations Center and engineers to ensure the safety of students and staff inside schools.

They also say they are continuously assessing every aspect of the safety of their buildings, and that they would not put students in unsafe buildings.

They also addressed rumors of a roof collapse at South Lake Tahoe High School’s C wing. An inspection of the wing was conducted by fire personnel and a local engineer Monday morning.

Classes in that wing have been relocated to other parts of the school out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

A snowplow on Mt. Rose
Nevada weather emergency remains in effect; new storm ahead
State of emergency graphic
Alpine County declares local state of emergency
Tips from the City of Reno about drains and gutters.
What to know ahead of the next strong storm
Is this series of winter storms enough to help the drought?
National Weather Service shares if these storm events impact the drought