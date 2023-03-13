Have a Heart: Meet DeMarco

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -11-year-old DeMarco is always on the move. Whether it’s basketball, football, or soccer, DeMarco loves all things sports.

And he has big dreams. For example, one day he wants to go to space.

“I would have fun and just walk on the moon.”

But he’s got plans for here on earth, too. He wants to play professional soccer for El Salvador. But if that doesn’t work out, he’ll settle for the NFL. In fact, he says one day you’ll see him in the Super Bowl. That confidence is one of DeMarco’s best qualities. But it hasn’t always been there.

“When he came to my house he was very shy and he don’t [sic] want to interact with other people.” Berta Avilas, DeMarco’s fostermom, said. “He was not social, wouldn’t smile. Now, he’s a very happy boy. He smile [sic]. He care for everybody.”

That’s the transformation a loving home can have on him.

“He just wants love,” said Avilas. “That’s what he wants. He wants a house where they care for him. He wants a family to care for him. More [sic] give love to him.”

For the last three year’s, he’s been fostered by Berta Avilas and her husband, and has grown a strong bond with them. But he’s also ready to find a permanent family of his own.

“He cares for people,” Avilas said. “That is his strongest quality, is that he cares for everybody.”

DeMarco is available through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If you’re interested in learning more, contact Tawnya at trobertson@washoecounty.us

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee...
Morning Howl: the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack
Local 5th Graders get surprise from local non-profit
Local non-profit surprises 5th grade leadership students
Hundreds gathered at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center to pay their respects
Hundreds gather at memorial service to honor crew of fatal Care Flight crash
The new platform Careit Food Donation and Rescue connects businesses and nonprofits.
Careit Food Donation and Rescue responds to the impact of SNAP benefit decrease