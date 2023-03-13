Have a Heart: Meet DeMarco

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -11-year-old DeMarco is always on the move. Whether it’s basketball, football, or soccer, DeMarco loves all things sports.

And he has big dreams. For example, one day he wants to go to space.

“I would have fun and just walk on the moon.”

But he’s got plans for here on earth, too. He wants to play professional soccer for El Salvador. But if that doesn’t work out, he’ll settle for the NFL. In fact, he says one day you’ll see him in the Super Bowl. That confidence is one of DeMarco’s best qualities. But it hasn’t always been there.

“When he came to my house he was very shy and he don’t [sic] want to interact with other people.” Berta Avilas, DeMarco’s fostermom, said. “He was not social, wouldn’t smile. Now, he’s a very happy boy. He smile [sic]. He care for everybody.”

That’s the transformation a loving home can have on him.

“He just wants love,” said Avilas. “That’s what he wants. He wants a house where they care for him. He wants a family to care for him. More [sic] give love to him.”

For the last three year’s, he’s been fostered by Berta Avilas and her husband, and has grown a strong bond with them. But he’s also ready to find a permanent family of his own.

“He cares for people,” Avilas said. “That is his strongest quality, is that he cares for everybody.”

DeMarco is available through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If you’re interested in learning more, contact Tawnya at trobertson@washoecounty.us

