Guardrail repair will cause traffic delays in Reno

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Work to repair guardrails will cause periodic lane and shoulder closures on I-80 in west Reno this week.

The delays will allow Nevada Department of Transportation crews to repair roadside guardrails at multiple locations across the Truckee Meadows.

Crews spent last month repairing other guardrails that had been damaged by vehicle collisions. Now, that work will continue into March.

Lane closures will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from March 13 to March 17, depending on weather conditions.

The following areas will experience closures:

I-80 - Various Locations Between Verdi and Keystone Avenue

I-80 Eastbound and Westbound Exit 12 Keystone Avenue

I-80 WB Exit 5 Verdi

I-80 WB Exit 3 Verdi

I-80 EB Exit 7 Mogul

Each closure will take place for a matter of hours before crews move to a different location. Repairs to other sections of damaged guardrails on I-580 and U.S. 395, and on Kingsbury and Geiger Grades will also take place.

