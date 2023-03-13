Gardnerville crash kills 1; hospitalizes another

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Gardnerville claimed the life of an elderly woman and sent another person to the hospital, Nevada State Police said Monday.

They say the crash happened on March 6 at around 1:00 p.m. at U.S. 395 and Grant Avenue.

NSP was able to determine that a white 2021 Toyota Prius was travelling south on U.S. 395, north of Service Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the center storage lane into the northbound lanes.

It then continued onto the sidewalk, struck a traffic sign, then hit a tree, and rotated counterclockwise before striking a power pole.

The car’s passenger, 85-year-old Joyce Chambers from Gardnerville, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

