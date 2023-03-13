Fill out your March Madness brackets for JUSTin HOPE Foundation’s annual Hoops for Hope fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again! The JUSTin HOPE Foundation and The Laughton Company is hosting its annual March Madness fundraiser Hoops for Hope.

JUSTin HOPE’s executive director Maricela Gutierrez Rodriguez and employee benefits advisor for The Laughton Company, Mayra Garcia stopped by Morning Break to explain the rules of the fundraiser and how it benefits the The JUSTin HOPE foundation.

To participate, click here and donate. Each $20 donation is equivalent to one March Madness bracket and one raffle ticket. Once this step is complete, a registration link will be emailed for you to fill out your bracket, or you can leave it empty for random team selection. If your team covers the spread, you will advance to the next round with the winning team. This will repeat until there is only one person standing. The top 3 placings will win a total of $300, $150, and $75. Raffle tickets will be drawn on the day of the 2023 NCAA Championship Game. You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 to turn in your bracket.

The mission of the JUSTin HOPE Foundation is to give hope to families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by promoting inclusion and creating opportunities through education/training and family support to maximize the individual’s potential. For more information, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

