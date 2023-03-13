Crash at McCarran and Longley temporarily disables traffic light

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic light at McCarran and Longley returned to working order Monday morning after a crash knocked it out late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday. According to the Reno Fire Department, a woman driving on Longley Lane missed a turn onto McCarran, drove onto the island and hit the electrical vault for the lights.

When Reno fire crews got her out of the car, she was reportedly in stable condition and REMSA took her to Renown.

