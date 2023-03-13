City of South Lake Tahoe asks people to stop harassing snowplow drivers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is asking people to be respectful towards their snowplow drivers.

The city says they have gotten reports of drivers being harassed, having objects thrown at their equipment, and being blocked by vehicles on the road. They say doing this not only makes their jobs a challenge, but delays snow clearing operations.

While they say they understand people being upset about the plows leaving berms, it is inevitable with limited road space and poor road conditions.

“We know this has been a tough winter for everyone, but it does warrant this behavior. Just be kind,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The plows are continuing their operations in the Sierra Tract, Stateline, Bijou, and Tahoe Island plow zones.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.