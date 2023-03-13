City Council approves modified settlement for Lawson

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has agreed to a modified settlement for former fire chief Mark Lawson.

A motion to approve $170,000 was made Monday that was defeated 3-2.

Sparks City Councilman Kristopher Dahir introduced another motion to pay a settlement to Lawson for $100,000 that passed 4-1. Diane Vanderwell was the one dissenting vote.

It is yet to be seen if Lawson and his attorneys will accept that amount.

