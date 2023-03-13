Carson Valley Community Theatre presents “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to laugh your cowboy boots off as Carson Valley Community Theatre (CVCT) presents “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens: A Jones Hope Wooten Comedy.”

Cast members Tim Pepper, Krista Jenkins and Susan Squires stopped by Moring Break to invite the whole community out to the show.

“Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” is the third and final comedy in the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy. This show is a Southern-fried comedy, as the three Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old school building is demolished. The cousins need to impress a governor’s aide with their party-planning capabilities, so they can nab the plum job of throwing the governor’s birthday bash to keep their business afloat, and win the desperate battle for title of Guacamole Queen forever.

Watch some of the cast perform two scenes from the show on Morning Break:

All performances take place at the CVIC Hall (1604 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden).

Show dates:

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here to get more information and purchase your tickets. You can also follow CVCT on Facebook and Instagram.

