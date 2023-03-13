Alpine County declares local state of emergency

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Alpine County has declared a local state of emergency.

The emergency was declared due to storms afflicting the area, and the likelihood of conditions worsening beyond the control of services, personnel, equipment and facilities in the county.

The county says they declared the emergency out of an abundance of caution. The Administration Building will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and all commission and committee meetings are canceled through Friday.

Another atmospheric river has been forecasted to hit the area starting Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday. The county recommends residents travel only when necessary.

Sandbags and sand will be provided at Station 91 and 92 in the Markleeville and Woodfords areas. The county also recommends people secure these supplies:

Food

Water

Medication

Propane

Fire Wood

Pet Food

Batteries

Fuel

Generators

Charge Cell Phones

Lastly, they also recommend people clear as much snow as possible around tail pipes, exhaust vents, propane tanks, drainages, and roofs to prevent safety hazards.

