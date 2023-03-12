Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Douglas County issued a precautionary evacuation warning Sunday afternoon for part of Carson Valley between the Minden-Tahoe Airport and Gardnerville.
Less than 50 homes could be affected in the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area from a reservoir overflow, Douglas County said. However, other properties in the area could be affected.
The Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville is an evacuation center wee pets are welcome. Livestock can be taken to the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 920 Dump Road in Gardnerville.
