Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Douglas County logo
Douglas County logo(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Douglas County issued a precautionary evacuation warning Sunday afternoon for part of Carson Valley between the Minden-Tahoe Airport and Gardnerville.

Less than 50 homes could be affected in the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area from a reservoir overflow, Douglas County said. However, other properties in the area could be affected.

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville is an evacuation center wee pets are welcome.  Livestock can be taken to the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 920 Dump Road in Gardnerville.

Map of the affected area.

Douglas County released this image of a map showing the area under precautionary evacuation.
Douglas County released this image of a map showing the area under precautionary evacuation.(Douglas County)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue released this photograph of a collapsed roof at an apartment on...
Flood advisory through Sunday; South Tahoe apartment roof collapses
This is a screenshot of video from Palisades Tahoe marking 600 inches of snow for the season.
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Lake Tahoe ski resorts
FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack