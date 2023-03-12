Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Douglas County issued a precautionary evacuation warning Sunday afternoon for part of Carson Valley between the Minden-Tahoe Airport and Gardnerville.

Less than 50 homes could be affected in the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area from a reservoir overflow, Douglas County said. However, other properties in the area could be affected.

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville is an evacuation center wee pets are welcome. Livestock can be taken to the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 920 Dump Road in Gardnerville.

Map of the affected area.

We are asking residents to stay vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts, and have a plan in place for evacuations. Have a transportation plan for animals and livestock. Think about fuel, medications, keepsakes, and groceries you might need. Think about your loved ones on oxygen or anyone who may need assistance leaving their home. If you do not have a cell phone or landline, please keep in contact with friends, neighbors and family.

Douglas County released this image of a map showing the area under precautionary evacuation. (Douglas County)

