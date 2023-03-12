Nevada State College set to become Nevada State University

Nevada state College
Nevada state College(Nevada state College)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As of July 1, Nevada State College could be known as Nevada State University.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted 9-4 Friday to approve the name change.

However, it’s contingent on a change to Nevada law that would create a second-tier teaching university within the state’s system.

Nevada State College President DeRionne Pollard told the regents that a bill on the tier system has been drafted and there is interest in the Legislature.

Pollard said the renaming would be funded through donations and would not affect the school’s funding formula, admission standards or the institution’s mission.

Nevada State opened in 2002 in Henderson and has more than 7,200 students enrolled. It offers bachelor’s degrees, plus a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

The Review-Journal said UNLV President Keith Whitfield was among the dozens of prominent officials to sign on to a letter of support for the name change and Nevada’s two U.S. senators and the Democratic congressional delegation also support it.

Regent Stephanie Goodman voted against the motion, saying that the change could bring unintended consequences in the future such as salary negotiations with staff down the line, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue released this photograph of a collapsed roof at an apartment on...
Flood advisory through Sunday; South Tahoe apartment roof collapses
This is a screenshot of video from Palisades Tahoe marking 600 inches of snow for the season.
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Lake Tahoe ski resorts
Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police investigate apparent murder-suicide