Sparks Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths. Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of 9th Street around 10:30 Friday morning. Inside they found two men dead.

Investigators say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the public.

The names of the men have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.