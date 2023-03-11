Sparks Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths. Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of 9th Street around 10:30 Friday morning. Inside they found two men dead.

Investigators say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the public.

The names of the men have not been released.

