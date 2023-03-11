Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency due to flooding across northern Nevada

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday for three northern Nevada counties impacted by flooding in the recent storm. The order applies to Douglas, Lyon, and Churchill counties. The declaration will enable the counties to receive state and federal assistance as they work to repair damage from the storms.

In a statement, Lombardo said, “Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the severe weather impacting northern Nevada. This state of emergency declaration will enable Churchill, Lyon, and Douglas County to receive state and federal support and resources, which will enable the counties to better protect their residents and mitigate storm damage. I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather.”

The governor’s office says if conditions worsen, the emergency declaration may be amended to include additional affected counties and tribal nations.

