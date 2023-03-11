Flood advisory through Sunday; South Tahoe apartment roof collapses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory through Sunday as one atmospheric river moves through and another approaches for Monday.

The city of Reno reminds people to keep drainage clear to reduce the risk of flooding.

South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue had to evacuate five people by ladder from an apartment complex Friday night after a roof collapsed. They were at the San Francisco Avenue structure Friday night starting the evacuations when the roof collapsed again.

They had to take people out by ladder due the collapse over the regular building entrances.

All of the people displaced either had other housing options or were given shelter, South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue said.

Raley’s at the Crescent V shopping center next to Heavenly Village is closed until further notice, the city of South Lake Tahoe said. The building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons.

Due to weather and road conditions, Tahoe Transportation District bus routes 19, 22, and 55 are not running. Route 50 is on a normal schedule but delays are possible.

The city of South Lake Tahoe reported Saturday that its airport runways have been opened.

In Storey County, Six Mile Canyon Road is closed at R Street in Virginia City and at Sam Clemens Street in Dayton due to washouts. Crews are working to repair the road.

Storey County reports the road will be closed for an extended period. The water the forced the closure continued to flow and eroded the south shoulder of the road.

