Flood advisory through Sunday; South Tahoe apartment roof collapses

South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue released this photograph of a collapsed roof at an apartment on...
South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue released this photograph of a collapsed roof at an apartment on San Francisco Avenue.(South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory through Sunday as one atmospheric river moves through and another approaches for Monday.

The city of Reno reminds people to keep drainage clear to reduce the risk of flooding.

South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue had to evacuate five people by ladder from an apartment complex Friday night after a roof collapsed. They were at the San Francisco Avenue structure Friday night starting the evacuations when the roof collapsed again.

They had to take people out by ladder due the collapse over the regular building entrances.

All of the people displaced either had other housing options or were given shelter, South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue said.

Raley’s at the Crescent V shopping center next to Heavenly Village is closed until further notice, the city of South Lake Tahoe said.  The building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons.

Due to weather and road conditions, Tahoe Transportation District bus routes 19, 22, and 55 are not running. Route 50 is on a normal schedule but delays are possible.

The city of South Lake Tahoe reported Saturday that its airport runways have been opened.

In Storey County, Six Mile Canyon Road is closed at R Street in Virginia City and at Sam Clemens Street in Dayton due to washouts. Crews are working to repair the road.

Storey County reports the road will be closed for an extended period. The water the forced the closure continued to flow and eroded the south shoulder of the road.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno

Latest News

This is a screenshot of video from Palisades Tahoe marking 600 inches of snow for the season.
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Lake Tahoe ski resorts
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency due to flooding across northern Nevada
Douglas County logo
Douglas County declares state of emergency, activates call center
A file image of the Carson River
Unpaved trails through Carson River corridor close due to weather