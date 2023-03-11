FBI traces Las Vegas man connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Dillard sells wigs at the Las Vegas Swap Meet. The FBI says he’s the man the internet dubbed ‘Spider-Nazi’ after a video of him scaling a wall at the Capitol in a spider-themed coat went viral.

A report compiled by an FBI agent for the Las Vegas division, Special Agent Cary Cahoon laid out a case for Dillard to be charged with entering a restricted building, knowingly disrupting the orderly conduct of the government, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

One particularly damning piece of evidence is a paper trail Dillard left by flying to Dulles International Airport, which serves the Washington, D.C. area, on Jan. 5, 2021, from Las Vegas. Records show Dillard returned to Las Vegas on Jan. 8.

In addition, Cahoon writes cell phone geographic data confirms Dillard was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

As part of the investigation, Cahoon interviewed a former associate of Dillard’s and asked them if still images from the viral video were indeed Dillard. When shown two images that clearly show the Spider-Nazi’s face, the associate responded with “99%” certainty that the man was Dillard.

Dillard now faces all four of the charges suggested by Special Agent Cahoon.

