Cordillera International Film Festival hosting pre-Oscars gala

The Cordillera International Film Festival is hosting An Evening Before the Oscars on Mar. 11, 2023.(Cordillera International Film Festival)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ahead of Oscar Sunday the Cordillera International Film Festival is hosting an evening before the Oscars event.

It’s happening Saturday evening.

Tickets are available to attend the gala at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Guests will have the chance to win a Porsche, based on guesses on which actors will take home the awards.

The event is sponsored by Bill Pearce Motors and Porsche Reno.

“The contest is an amazing opportunity for film lovers that think they know who’s going to win to take their best guesses,” said festival founder Emily Skyle-Golden. “If they get 23 out of 23 categories correct they will own a Porsche. If they get 22 ou of 23 this year, for the first time we are giving a $5,000 cash prize.”

You don’t have to be at the gala to enter your guesses.

You can purchase a ballot on the Cordillera website.

