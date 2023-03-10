Weddings of the West to host 2nd annual Biggest Little Wedding Crawl in downtown Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, future mother in laws and anyone else who loves weddings and loves Reno’s famous “crawls.” Sunday, March 12 Weddings of the West is hosting its second Biggest Little Wedding Crawl in downtown Reno.

Trista DeWeese is a wedding planner and owner of Blushworthy Events. She is also the special events chair for Weddings of the West. One of her committee chairs, Tracy Schroeder, is also a DJ and owner of McClain’s Mobile DJ. Both women stopped by Morning Break Friday to invite everyone out to this weekend’s wedding crawl.

The wedding crawl is a unique take on wedding planning by incorporating the widely popular ‘crawls’ that are common in the Biggest Little City. A handful of downtown businesses will host ‘crawlers’ who are preparing for their union, including Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, Smith + River, The Eddy, Washoe Public House, Wild River Grille and Whitney Peak Hotel.

Participants can interact with more than a dozen local vendors. No need for a jam-packed bridal show with pamphlets, this realm allows you to see how a venue would be set up in person!

The event is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. You’re encouraged to secure your tickets in advance by clicking here. You can also follow Weddings of the West on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

An image from Nevada's pro day
NFL teams flock to Reno for Nevada’s pro day
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The...
AG Ford explains Nevadans rights when dealing with door-to-door salesmen
Biggest Little Wedding Crawl 2023
Biggest Little Wedding Crawl Preview
Movie Minute: March 10, 2023
Movie Minute: March 10, 2023