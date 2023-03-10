Weddings of the West to host 2nd annual Biggest Little Wedding Crawl in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, future mother in laws and anyone else who loves weddings and loves Reno’s famous “crawls.” Sunday, March 12 Weddings of the West is hosting its second Biggest Little Wedding Crawl in downtown Reno.

Trista DeWeese is a wedding planner and owner of Blushworthy Events. She is also the special events chair for Weddings of the West. One of her committee chairs, Tracy Schroeder, is also a DJ and owner of McClain’s Mobile DJ. Both women stopped by Morning Break Friday to invite everyone out to this weekend’s wedding crawl.

The wedding crawl is a unique take on wedding planning by incorporating the widely popular ‘crawls’ that are common in the Biggest Little City. A handful of downtown businesses will host ‘crawlers’ who are preparing for their union, including Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, Smith + River, The Eddy, Washoe Public House, Wild River Grille and Whitney Peak Hotel.

Participants can interact with more than a dozen local vendors. No need for a jam-packed bridal show with pamphlets, this realm allows you to see how a venue would be set up in person!

The event is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. You’re encouraged to secure your tickets in advance by clicking here. You can also follow Weddings of the West on Facebook and Instagram.

