WCSO seek public’s help in Sun Valley residential burglary case

Surveillance footage of the suspect
Surveillance footage of the suspect(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are turning to the public for help solving a residential burglary case from Sun Valley.

On Nov.15 2022, WCSO deputies responded to the area of East 4th Avenue in Sun Valley for reports of a residential burglary that occurred earlier that day.

Their investigation determined a male suspect cut open a safe inside a home and stole jewelry, credit cards, a laptop, and firearms. The suspect then attempted to use the cards to buy several computers at the Walmart located at 5065 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

The suspect was seen driving a dark colored four door sedan with a broken driver’s side brake light and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and reference case number #WC22-6003.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Douglas County logo
Douglas County activates call center to respond to flooding incidents
Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee...
Morning Howl: the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack
Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack, sold exclusively at Hub Coffee...
Morning Howl is now the official coffee of the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Flooding graphic
Douglas County offices, schools close due to flooding