WCSO seek public’s help in Sun Valley residential burglary case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are turning to the public for help solving a residential burglary case from Sun Valley.

On Nov.15 2022, WCSO deputies responded to the area of East 4th Avenue in Sun Valley for reports of a residential burglary that occurred earlier that day.

Their investigation determined a male suspect cut open a safe inside a home and stole jewelry, credit cards, a laptop, and firearms. The suspect then attempted to use the cards to buy several computers at the Walmart located at 5065 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

The suspect was seen driving a dark colored four door sedan with a broken driver’s side brake light and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and reference case number #WC22-6003.

