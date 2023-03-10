Unpaved trails through Carson River corridor close due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Department announced the closure of all unpaved trails through the Carson River corridor due to wet and muddy conditions.
The department says that trails become fragile and susceptible to damage when saturated and muddy, and that the cost to repair them is significant.
They are asking people to avoid the Carson River and its surrounding floodplain, as rising water levels and increased flow rates can create hazardous conditions and unstable banks.
These parks, trails, and open spaces will be closed until further notice:
- 5th St. Trailhead
- Ambrose Carson River Natural Area
- Carson River Park
- Empire Ranch Trailhead
- Fuji Park (Exhibit hall open for current reservations)
- Baily’s Pond
- Dog Park
- Fairgrounds
- Governors Field (Indoor facility open for league use)
- Hidden Meadows
- John D Winters Centennial Park
- Linear Ditch Pathways
- Lone Mountain Cemetery
- Moffat Open Morgan Mill River Access
- Pete Livermore Sports Complex
- Rifle and Pistol Range
- Riverview Park
- Silver Saddle Ranch
- Prison Hill, including the Koontz and Clearview Trailhead, Silver Saddle Ranch and the OHV area.
