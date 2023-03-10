Unpaved trails through Carson River corridor close due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Department announced the closure of all unpaved trails through the Carson River corridor due to wet and muddy conditions.

The department says that trails become fragile and susceptible to damage when saturated and muddy, and that the cost to repair them is significant.

They are asking people to avoid the Carson River and its surrounding floodplain, as rising water levels and increased flow rates can create hazardous conditions and unstable banks.

These parks, trails, and open spaces will be closed until further notice:

5th St. Trailhead

Ambrose Carson River Natural Area

Carson River Park

Empire Ranch Trailhead

Fuji Park (Exhibit hall open for current reservations)

Baily’s Pond

Dog Park

Fairgrounds

Governors Field (Indoor facility open for league use)

Hidden Meadows

John D Winters Centennial Park

Linear Ditch Pathways

Lone Mountain Cemetery

Moffat Open Morgan Mill River Access

Pete Livermore Sports Complex

Rifle and Pistol Range

Riverview Park

Silver Saddle Ranch

Prison Hill, including the Koontz and Clearview Trailhead, Silver Saddle Ranch and the OHV area.

