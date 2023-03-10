Sparks sets up sandbag locations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is setting up locations for residents to pick up sandbags as heavy rain continues to hit the area.

They have set up four locations:

  • Cottonwood Park ,777 Spice Island Dr.
  • 399 Coney Island Dr.
  • Silver State International, 2255 Larkin Way
  • Shadow Mountain Park Complex, 3300 Sparks Blvd

The stations are self-serve and will not be staffed. The city advises people to bring a shovel.

