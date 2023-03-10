Sparks sets up sandbag locations
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:45 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is setting up locations for residents to pick up sandbags as heavy rain continues to hit the area.
They have set up four locations:
- Cottonwood Park ,777 Spice Island Dr.
- 399 Coney Island Dr.
- Silver State International, 2255 Larkin Way
- Shadow Mountain Park Complex, 3300 Sparks Blvd
The stations are self-serve and will not be staffed. The city advises people to bring a shovel.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.