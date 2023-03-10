San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Wolf Pack in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points and Alvaro Cardenas Torre added seven in overtime as San Jose State beat Nevada 81-77 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Moore had 10 assists for the Spartans (20-12). Sage Tolbert scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Torre recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jarod Lucas finished with 28 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 0-1). Kenan Blackshear added 16 points and six rebounds for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

SAN JOSE ST. (20-12)

T.Anderson 2-5 1-2 6, Tolbert 8-13 3-4 20, Diallo 1-2 0-1 2, Cardenas 4-11 5-6 14, Moore 11-25 2-4 26, Vaihola 5-6 0-0 10, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 11-17 81.

NEVADA (22-10)

Coleman 1-8 2-3 5, Williams 2-7 4-4 9, Baker 0-2 1-2 1, Blackshear 4-11 7-8 16, Lucas 10-19 6-7 28, Davidson 5-7 2-2 13, McIntosh 0-4 0-0 0, Pettigrew 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-60 24-28 77.

Halftime_San Jose St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-25 (Moore 2-9, Gorener 1-3, T.Anderson 1-4, Tolbert 1-4, Cardenas 1-5), Nevada 7-25 (Lucas 2-8, Powell 1-1, Davidson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Blackshear 1-3, Coleman 1-6, Baker 0-1, McIntosh 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 33 (Vaihola 8), Nevada 37 (Davidson 8). Assists_San Jose St. 16 (Moore 10), Nevada 15 (Coleman 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 21, Nevada 16.

