San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Wolf Pack in MWC tourney

Wolf Pack logo.
Wolf Pack logo.(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points and Alvaro Cardenas Torre added seven in overtime as San Jose State beat Nevada 81-77 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Moore had 10 assists for the Spartans (20-12). Sage Tolbert scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Torre recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jarod Lucas finished with 28 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 0-1). Kenan Blackshear added 16 points and six rebounds for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

SAN JOSE ST. (20-12)

T.Anderson 2-5 1-2 6, Tolbert 8-13 3-4 20, Diallo 1-2 0-1 2, Cardenas 4-11 5-6 14, Moore 11-25 2-4 26, Vaihola 5-6 0-0 10, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 11-17 81.

NEVADA (22-10)

Coleman 1-8 2-3 5, Williams 2-7 4-4 9, Baker 0-2 1-2 1, Blackshear 4-11 7-8 16, Lucas 10-19 6-7 28, Davidson 5-7 2-2 13, McIntosh 0-4 0-0 0, Pettigrew 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-60 24-28 77.

Halftime_San Jose St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-25 (Moore 2-9, Gorener 1-3, T.Anderson 1-4, Tolbert 1-4, Cardenas 1-5), Nevada 7-25 (Lucas 2-8, Powell 1-1, Davidson 1-2, Williams 1-2, Blackshear 1-3, Coleman 1-6, Baker 0-1, McIntosh 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 33 (Vaihola 8), Nevada 37 (Davidson 8). Assists_San Jose St. 16 (Moore 10), Nevada 15 (Coleman 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 21, Nevada 16.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County

Latest News

Nevada prepares for Mountain West Tournament run with matchup against San Jose State
Nevada prepares for Mountain West Tournament run with matchup against San Jose State
In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las...
Slap fighting tries to be the next big thing amid safety concerns
Jon Jones, center, celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts...
Jon Jones returns to win UFC heavyweight title in 1st round
Nevada loses at home for first time all season 69-67 in OT to UNLV
Nevada loses at home for first time all season 69-67 in OT to UNLV