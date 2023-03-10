Rockslide closes US 95 near Hawthorne

The highway is closed to traffic between Hawthorne and Schurz
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A rockslide has temporarily closed U.S. 95 near Hawthorne.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the road is closed in the area of Walker Lake, and that crews are already working on removing the rocks and reopening the highway.

NDOT also says the rockslide was likely caused by heavy precipitation and fell across a section of the highway on the morning of March 10. No injuries as a result of the rockslide were reported.

The highway is closed to traffic between Hawthorne and Schurz, which sees more than 4,000 drivers a day.

No exact time of reopening has been established, but NDOT says they will be working to open at least one lane of travel as soon as it is safe.

