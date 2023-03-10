Reno Air Races exit after one more year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For almost 60 years mid-September has brought the roar of high-performance aircraft in the skies above the Stead Airport, but there’s also been growing worry that the races would inevitably be crowded out by the growing industrial and residential development below.

That worry, along with increased insurance costs, has finally tipped the balance against the Reno Air Races.

The list just starts to get long enough to where you ask yourself if it’s time to kind of control the ending,” said Reno Tahoe Airport President and CEO Daren Griffin.

So, the Airport Authority Board, which has licensed the races every year, voted Thursday morning to do so one more time and then that’s it.

“It’s been our home so long and we wanted to stay here,” says races COO Tony Logoteta, “but we understand for a variety of reasons from the Airport Authority’s perspective it was time to start discussing sunsetting it here in Reno.”

The decision leaves a big hole in the special events schedule and some have already expressed hope that something else will emerge to replace it. The air races meant a boost of tens of millions in the local economy ahead of the winter visitor downturn.

The Airport Authority Board did approve a license for a traditional air show at Stead for 2024. As for the races themselves, for all their challenges it was still a sound business venture and it seems likely it will continue somewhere.

“It’s an incredible historical event,” says Logoteta. “There’s no other place in the world where you can see it right now and we want that to live on. So we’ll be taking that package to other communities and other airports and hope that in the next couple of years, we can find a new site.”

In fact, he says his phone was already ringing with communities interested in hosting the races.

