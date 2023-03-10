Pair of fights cause code yellow at Hug High School

(Hug High School's website)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two fights involving students at Hug High School forced the school into a code yellow Friday, the school said.

In a Connect Ed call that went out to parents, the school says the code yellow has now been lifted and school police and local law enforcement continue to investigate.

They also say everyone is safe and secure, and that classes will continue Friday.

All students are asked to go straight home from school unless otherwise involved in after school activities, which will be held as normal.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Hugh High School office at 775-321-3200.

