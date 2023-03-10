NFL teams flock to Reno for Nevada’s pro day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada hosted its Pro Day on Thursday, attracting teams from around the NFL.

The Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals were among those who came to Reno to see Nevada’s players work out.

“There’s a lot of sacrifice you put into it, but I’m very blessed to be able to be here and put on a show here like I did,” said running back Toa Taua.

NFL hopefuls ran through a variety of drills, including the 40-yard-dash, shuttles, and position drills.

“It was comfortable, you know? They were kind of fast on me on the drills, but as soon as we got the hang of it, I got into the swing of things,” said defensive tackle Dom Peterson.

Taua has been at Nevada for five years and hopes to end up with a nearby NFL team.

“I’d love to go back to LA to play for the Chargers man, that’s been one of my favorite teams growing up,” he said.

Peterson played defensive tackle for Nevada for five years and will miss it no matter where he goes. “Everything has to come to an end sadly. I’m looking forward to playing at a different stadium. Nevada’s always going to be home to me and I’m always going to come.”

He will go anywhere that offers him a contract, but hopes for somewhere warm. “I wouldn’t mind going to Dallas, being a cowboy,” he said.

Each prospect had the support from family and teammates. “I just knew with my teammates being on the sidelines that my energy was going to be elite. It was going to bring more to the table for me and I can’t thank them enough for being out here and supporting all of us,” said defensive back Bentlee Sanders, who was selected for all Mountain West first team last season.

He met a personal goal this pro day, a 4.3 40-yard-dash. “I worked hard for it the past eight weeks and all my work showed today, so I’m glad with the results I got,” he said.

Defensive back Christian Swint isn’t picky about where he wants to go. “I really don’t have a preference. Anywhere that has a good environment, a good support system, and a good place to be to become a better player as well as a better person,” he said.

Their fates could be decided in April, when the NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City on April 27.

