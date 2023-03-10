Nevada VA partners with NDOT to launch pilot initiative offering better access to healthcare for veterans

VA Telehealth Pilot Initiative
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) in partnership with the state, and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a new pilot initiative, in an effort to ensure veterans throughout the Silver State have access to healthcare services.

Flyers are being posted at rest stops across the state, to spread the word about healthcare services available to veterans, Whether they’re traveling through the state or simply live in one of our rural communities. Encouraging utilization of the telehealth resources available through the VA.

“I want our local veterans to know that no matter where they are, they can still access the same healthcare they could if they were in Reno, and we just want to make sure that they know they’re supported on any road, any highway, anywhere that they are,”said Nikki Wiesner, Telehealth and Rural Health Coordinator, VA Sierra Nevada.

The initiative puts a spotlight on resources like telehealth appointments, how to find your nearest VA center, and access to mental health support.

To learn more about the program you can visit mobile.va.gov.

