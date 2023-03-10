Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, Mount Rose Highway was closed because of a natural release avalanche. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, it happened near the summit. The highway has been shut down from Douglas Fir Drive at Galena Creek Park to Fairview Boulevard in Incline Village.

The Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time for when the road will be re-opened, but it does say crews are working to clear the snow. Officials with the department ask drivers heed avalanche warnings, and avoid travel in extreme weather when possible. To stay updated on road conditions, check the Nevada 511 website.

