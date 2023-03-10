Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By David Kohut
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, Mount Rose Highway was closed because of a natural release avalanche. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, it happened near the summit. The highway has been shut down from Douglas Fir Drive at Galena Creek Park to Fairview Boulevard in Incline Village.

The Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time for when the road will be re-opened, but it does say crews are working to clear the snow. Officials with the department ask drivers heed avalanche warnings, and avoid travel in extreme weather when possible. To stay updated on road conditions, check the Nevada 511 website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild horse sign in Douglas County.
Those weren’t just any wild horses the BLM removed
Carlos Heringer Concha,
Truckee police arrest Reno man for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor
Remnants of a crushed building in South Lake Tahoe.
Building collapses under heavy snow in South Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on U.S. 395 in...
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release

Latest News

Air Races
Reno Air Races exit after one more year
Reno Air Races leaving
Reno Air Races Ending In 2023
San Jose State vs Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack Loses to San Jose St. In Tournament
Wolf Pack logo.
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Wolf Pack in MWC tourney