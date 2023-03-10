Movie Minute: From dinosaurs to “Ghost Face” it’s a thrilling weekend to catch a movie

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In theaters, Adam Driver takes on a a new role in 65, a movie about astronaut Mills on an exploratory mission, later crash lands on a mysterious planet, only to discover he is not alone on this alien planet. It’s a battle of new technology versus the old world 65 million years ago, when Mills has to save himself and a little girl, who survived the crash. Both working together to leave this alien planet.

Also in theaters, Ghost Face is back in the new Scream VI movie. Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, after everyone assumed she was already dead. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega return as the Carpenter sisters Sam and Tara, who are trying to move on from their last encounter with Ghost Face , by moving to New York City. Both Sam and Tara believe they can start over and be safe in this new beginning, but things are not what they seem and Ghost Face does not care who gets in the way, as the masked villain does what it can to get to the girls.

Finally, Champions starring Woody Harrelson as Marcus, a minor-league basketball coach with a hot temper, who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Marcus’ new basketball team must work together to make the Special Olympics. The team composed of real life Special Olympic athletes, who are hitting the big screen for the first time, bringing a certain type of authenticity to the story for viewers to watch.

If you are looking for something to stream, over forty years later Mel Brooks is back, this time with History of the World: Part II. The sequel to the 1981 film, History of the World: Part I is an 8 episode series, taking new actors to play roles with a similar approach of satire, parody and history that Mel Brooks is known for. You can binge watch the show now on Hulu.

